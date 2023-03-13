Fire displaces 5 people from Brookfield, N.S. motel, sends one to hospital

A fire displaced five people from their homes and sent one of them to hospital with minor injuries in Brookfield, N.S.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at the Sunrise Motel along Highway 2 just after midnight Monday.

The fire damaged three rooms, which were being used as long-term rentals, at the roadside motel a few kilometres south of Truro.

The Canadian Red Cross says it arranged emergency lodging and purchases like clothing and food for two adults from one unit, a man from a second unit and a man and his teenaged son from a third unit.

The teen was treated at a hospital in Truro for minor burns and was released later.