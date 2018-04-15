

CTV Atlantic





A family of five has been displaced after a fire ripped through their two-storey home near Woodstock, N.B.

In a release, Woodstock Fire Chief Ricky Nicholson said the blaze was reported Saturday around 6 p.m.

The home at 45 Highway 555 is located in the community of Richmond Corner, a few kilometres west of Woodstock.

Chief Nicholson said the blaze started in the basement, but caused extensive smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The Canadian Red Cross is scheduled to meet with the family Sunday to help with emergency needs.