

The Canadian Press





Rescue workers say a fire that gutted a house in western P-E-I has displaced a family of three.

The Red Cross says it's been providing assistance to the couple and their three-year-old son since their home near Tignish was destroyed on Friday night.

It says the three are staying with relatives while they wait to hear from insurers.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries.