HALIFAX -- A fire forced the evacuation of a junior high school in Truro, N.S. Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education says staff at Truro Junior High School became aware of the fire shortly after 10 a.m., when the sprinkler system went off.

CCRCE says no one was injured and everyone was evacuated from the building in a “safe and timely manner.”

Students were dismissed from the school at 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire started in a student washroom but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

All noon-hour and after-school activities have been cancelled for the day.

CCRCE couldn’t say for certain whether the school would reopen Wednesday.

“Every effort is being made to return to normal classes as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson in an email. “We will update our school community as we know more.”

As for damage to the school, CCRCE says it isn’t significant, but will require “some restoration efforts.”