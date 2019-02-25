

A Syrian family of eight lost their home to fire in Fredericton on the weekend and investigators said Monday they believe they know how the fire started.

Officials say the fire on Saturday morning was accidental and all eight members of the family were able to get out safely.

“The fire appears to have started in a bedroom, from mattresses and blankets being too close to a heater,” said David McKinley, assistant deputy chief of the Fredericton Fire Department.

McKinley says it was an electric baseboard heater built into the home and that if flammable objects are close enough, they can catch fire. This is the second time in under a year where the department has responded to similar incidents.

“This isn't the first kind of fire we've had like this,” McKinley said.

The Multicultural Association of Fredericton has been helping the family and is overwhelmed with the response from the community.

Lisa Bamford de Gante, executive director or the Multicultural Association of Fredericton, says the family is staying in temporary accommodations in one of the welcome reception houses for newcomer families.

The organization says the family is trying to get back normal and they are hoping the children will be back in school Tuesday.

“We are very, very thankful for our community, for the Multicultural Association of Fredericton,” said the mother, Midya Bda,

Bamford de Gante says that when the mother was leaving the home, she did have tears in her eyes as she looked back at the house, thinking of all the family photos that had been destroyed.

But despite the loss of the family photos, Bamford de Gante said the family is grateful for the support of the community in which they live.

