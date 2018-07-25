

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old man is due in court after he allegedly pointed a firearm at people, prompting a car chase that resulted in three police vehicles being damaged and an officer discharging a firearm in Saint John.

Police responded to a complaint of a man in a vehicle pointing a firearm at people in the area of Hickey Road on the city’s east side at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police located the vehicle in the area of Linda Court and tried to stop the suspect, but they say he took off.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which was eventually stopped near the refinery on Loch Lomond Road.

Police say three of their vehicles were damaged during the chase and a firearm was discharged by police.

No one was injured.

Police arrested the driver and seized a firearm and ammunition.

The man is due to appear in court Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.