Firearms, cash stolen from Bridgetown, N.S., business: RCMP

Police in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County are investigating after a business was broken into on Church Street.

Officers with the Annapolis District RCMP responded to the complaint on March 23 around 8:27 a.m. According to police, two men had broken into a business around 2:30 a.m.

Police say three long firearms and a significant amount of cash, mostly in $100 bills, were stolen from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident or who notices someone spending a large amount of $100 bills is asked to call Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481.