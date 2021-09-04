Advertisement
Firearms, coin collection and cash stolen in Monastery, N.S. after break-in
Antigonish RCMP is investigating after a break-in at a property on Old Trunk Road in Monastery, N.S.
HALIFAX -- Antigonish RCMP is investigating after a break-in at a property on Old Trunk Road in Monastery, N.S.
On Wednesday, police say they responded to a complaint of a break-in where they learned that the locks on two sea containers had been cut and both containers were broken into.
Electrical wire and a safe weighing approximately 400 lbs. were stolen from inside, say police.
According to Mounties, the safe had been bolted to the floor at the time of the break-in and contained five firearms, a coin collection and cash. The theft is valued at over $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.