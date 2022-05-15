Firearms, two recreational vehicles stolen in Pictou Landing break-and-enter: N.S. RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a break-and-enter where multiple firearms and recreational vehicles were stolen from a home in Pictou Landing, N.S.

Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a home on Shady Lane at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers learned several firearms were stolen, including:

a Smith & Wesson Silver .22 caliber handgun

a Ruger single action .22 caliber handgun

a Browning .300 Winchester rifle with a dark wood finish

a Savage 12-gauge pistol grip shotgun

Police say other items taken from the home include:

a black Stack-On firearms safe

a 60 inch television

a fridge

a small utility trailer

a significant quantity of hunting and fishing gear

RCMP says two vehicles were also taken from the property. Those include:

a 1999 Dutch Star Motorhome bearing the Nova Scotia camper plate 41 140

a blue Honda FourTrax ATV

Police believe the suspect gained access to the home between May 5 and 13.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen the RV travelling on roadways, is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).