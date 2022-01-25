Firefighter injured, Barbour's General Store damaged in Saint John fire

An uptown Saint John landmark has been damaged by an early morning fire.

Platoon Chief Ed Moyer says the call came in at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of Barbour’s General Store on King Street. It took them two hours to get the fire under control.

No one was inside the museum and gift shop but Moyer says one firefighter sustained minor injuries and is recovering at home.

The building is badly damaged.

The Saint John Police Force Major Crime Unit and the Saint John Fire Department have launched a joint investigation.

A news release on Tuesday afternoon said preliminary results of the investigation had established the fire was set, adding that it was still unclear whether the fire was intentional or accidental.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have a dash-cam or video surveillance in the area are asked to contact police.