Firefighter injured, general store damaged in Saint John fire

A firefighter is injured and a store is damaged after a fire in uptown Saint John, N.B.

Platoon Chief Ed Moyer says the call came in at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of Barbour’s General Store on King Street. It took them two hours to get the fire under control.

No one was inside the store but Moyer says one firefighter sustained minor injuries and is recovering at home.

The general store is badly damaged.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.