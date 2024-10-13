ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Firefighter injured in Moncton, N.B., group home fire

    Members of the Moncton Fire Department are pictured outside a group home during an attic fire that took place Sunday morning. (Courtesy: Wade Perry) Members of the Moncton Fire Department are pictured outside a group home during an attic fire that took place Sunday morning. (Courtesy: Wade Perry)
    The Moncton Fire Department responded to a fire at a group home in Moncton, N.B., Sunday morning.

    Brad Calhoun of the Moncton Fire Department confirmed that Moncton Fire responded alongside Ambulance New Brunswick and RCMP to a group home for men with special needs on Church Street after receiving a call at approximately 9:45 a.m.

    Calhoun said firefighters fought the attic fire for approximately 1.5 hours before bringing it under control. He said one firefighter suffered minor injuries and has been released from hospital.

    Calhoun said the department responded with 17 firefighters and 5 apparatuses. He said they assisted with an evacuation of the home, which was already in progress upon their arrival, before declaring the home all clear.

    The fire is under investigation.

