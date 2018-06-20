

Firefighters from several departments battled a blaze on the roof of a building at the agricultural college in Bible Hill, N.S., Wednesday evening.

The RCMP say they were on the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. after a fire broke out on the roof of the Cox Institute of Agricultural Technology, the main bulding at Dalhousie University's Agricultural Campus.

Blois Curry, the chief of the Truro Fire Department, said the fire was mainly on the roof and started to spread down to the third floor.

Bible Hill Fire deputy chief Chris Hurley says they can't send anyone in just yet as the roof's stability is unknown. Truro ladder truck moving back up now. pic.twitter.com/Z8Hnjm127g — James Faulkner (@TallApproved) June 21, 2018

There were injuries and everyone was evacuated from the building safely, Curry told CTV Atlantic.

Curry is not sure how the fire started, but the Dalhousie University website announced that repairs to the roof of the building began May 22.

Reports say that firefighters from Bible Hill, Truro, North River, Valley-Kemptown, Cobequid, Salmon River, Onslow-Belmont, Hilden, and Brookfield were on the scene.

With files from Big Dog Truro’s James Faulkner and CTV Atlantic's Julien Abraham