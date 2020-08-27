HALIFAX -- Firefighters were busy Thursday night battling wildfires in West Pubnico and Argyle areas of Nova Scotia.

Crews on the ground are also getting support from the air. There are two lands and forestry helicopters on scene.

Airtankers from New Brunswick have dropped water on the fire and are on their way back.

The fire is contained, but Highway 103 was closed between Exits 31 and 32.