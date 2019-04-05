

CTV Atlantic





Spring has just started -- on the calendar at least -- but already firefighters in Cape Breton are sounding the alarm about the amount of grass fires on the island.

There have been dozens of calls throughout the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and police are moving fast to put a stop to fires before they start.

Chief Lloyd MacIntosh of the North Sydney Volunteer Fire department says it’s been a busy week for firefighters battling grass fires on the north side.

“There's eight or 10 some days,” said MacIntosh. “Other days one or two, but a couple dozen so far.”

There were more than 100 grass fire calls in North Sydney alone last year. That number is into the thousands across the CBRM and with this only being the first week of April, fire services are bracing for what could be their busiest year yet.

“It ties up resources, it fatigues the fire fighters … our volunteers have to leave work,” says Deputy Fire Chief Chris March of Cape Breton Fire Services. “Every year in North America there's serious injuries as a result of grass fires.”

March says although grass fires are a problem across the province, in Cape Breton it has taken on a life of its own.

“I do believe it's become part of the phenomenon or culture here,” March said. “It's kind of a much talked about issue and I do believe it's becoming part of the cultural norm to light grass fires in the CBRM.”

Officials also warn grass fires can move quickly. Especially on windy days like it was Thursday. That makes them more dangerous and destructive.

“There's a very real possibility of property damage in this kind of wind,” MacIntosh said.

He says grass fires have no useful benefit for anything, despite what some people think.

“A lot of it is the wives’ tale that burning grass will make it come back healthier, which is not true,” MacIntosh said. “Grass fires actually harm the nutrients in the soil.”

Whatever the reason, officials want the fires to stop and say police will be stepping up patrols.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.