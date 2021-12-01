First child between ages five and 11 receives COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Nova Scotia has marked a vaccine milestone as the first child in the province between the ages of five and 11 received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Jack Woodhead, 8, received his dose of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax Wednesday morning.

“It didn’t really hurt, easier than the flu shot I find,” said Jack.

“It was just exciting to be the first person in Nova Scotia under 11 to get the vaccine.”

Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, say the province has enough vaccine to give every child in the five to 11 age group their first dose by Christmas.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have been administering pediatric vaccines since last Friday.