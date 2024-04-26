ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old

    The door to Courtroom A is pictured inside Halifax provincial court on April 26, 2024. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) The door to Courtroom A is pictured inside Halifax provincial court on April 26, 2024. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.

    Crown attorney Terry Nickerson told provincial youth court Judge Bronwyn Duffy that he will be seeking adult penalties for both of the accused.

    Their identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    The victim, Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, was found badly injured Monday in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre, and he died later in hospital.

    Halifax Regional Police issued a statement Thursday saying the pair were arrested late Wednesday in Lower Sackville, north of Halifax.

    The lawyer representing both of the accused agreed they should be held in custody until their next court appearance on May 13, when bail will be discussed and they might choose whether to be tried by a judge and jury or by judge alone.

    During their court appearance today, the judge also issued orders aimed at preventing them from speaking with potential witnesses.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • London robbery leads to charges for city man

      One person is in custody after police in London responded to a call for a robbery in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road. Around 10:45 p.m., police said a man entered a store and once inside, covered his face with a ski mask, showed a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

    • Portion of Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash

      A fatal crash in Thames Centre closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound. Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News