First day for online bookings at N.S. campgrounds sees high demand

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia opened its reservation system for a half a dozen campgrounds in the south western areas, but due to high demand, the Department of Natural Resources only opened a few of its 20 campgrounds at a time.

Maddy Cox, camping expert, says they've seen several couples and campers looking for tents.

"We are looking forward to another record-breaking year for Nova Scotia Parks," says Tory Rushton, N.S. Natural Resources Minister.

By mid-afternoon, over 7,200 bookings were made, causing a partial shutdown of the website.

As the parks prepare to open in full for the summer, Minister Tory Rushton doesn't anticipate issues with hiring enough staff to cover the duties at the campgrounds.

"It's about 180 staff that are seasonal workers and we really had no issues in previous years, and I'm not anticipating anything this year," says Rushton.

Camper Sarah Thompson and her husband moved to Nova Scotia from Ontario in December, recreation was a major reason as to why they made the move.

"We came here for the nature specifically, so we’re definitely out there hiking all the time, and we have our eyes set on a few campgrounds, so I'm sure we will be visiting some soon," says Thompson.

Despite demand, Minister Rushton says he isn't expecting the province to extend the camping season because many of their staff are students who will return to school in the fall.