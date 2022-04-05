First day for online bookings at Nova Scotia campgrounds sees high demand

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst

Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.

Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits

Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

  • Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits

    Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, followed by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities

    Ukrainian authorities gathered their dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could be a climactic push by Moscow's forces to seize the country's industrial east.

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island