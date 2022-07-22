First Nations from across N.S. converge in Cape Breton for Mi’kmaq Summer Games

Athletes and spectators from across the province are taking in the action this week at the 2022 Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Summer Games at Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton.

“It's just a really nice opportunity to come together and play with all the girls you've grown up with basically,” says volleyball player Erin Denny.

On Thursday, the We'kok'maq First Nation took on Wagmatcook during a friendly ball field battle between the two communities.

"It's just really fun, man,” says baseball player Levi Sack. “Hitting balls, catching them, pitching. That's pretty much it."

Participants say this year’s games were something to look forward to after the previous two years were cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

"In our tradition, in our culture, it's so important to have those connections. To keep our communities tight,” says Annie Bernard-Daisley, chief of the We'kok'maq First Nation.

She says, in the early days of the pandemic, some worried about the future of the summer games, and the traditions that have been carried over generations.

"It was always a topic during the pandemic, whether or not the summer games was going to continue. And to know this year that it was going to continue and to happen, it stirred a lot of excitement in our Mi'kmaq territories,” said Bernard-Daisley.

She says, now that everyone is at the games, one of the biggest priorities is bragging rights.

"It's pretty competitive with all the other reserves,” said Denny. “Everyone just wants to go out there and win.”

Bernard-Daisley says there is a sense of pride felt by every community.

“There's people watching all sorts of different sports. Everybody's rooting for their communities, and they're rooting for other communities as well.”

The Mi'kmaq Summer Games wrap up on Sunday.