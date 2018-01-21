

CTV Atlantic





It’s been two weeks since the community of Pubnico Head, N.S., was shaken to its core after a fatal house fire claimed the lives of four children.

The children ran in ages from a four-month-old to a seven-year-old and included a cousin.

For the first of three funerals, a memorial service is being held in Barrington, Shelbourne County, N.S., for seven-year-old Mya Prouty Sunday afternoon.

Mya is being remembered as an adventurous "girly girl," who loved to dress up, listen to pop music and spend time at the beach with her family. She’s remembered as a beautiful little girl who loved her nanny and being a big sister.

It’s the first time the entire community has had the opportunity to come together under one roof after the tragedy.

The RCMP responded to the early morning fire off Highway 3 located roughly 40 kilometres southeast of Yarmouth, Jan. 7, 2018.

Two adults escaped the early morning blaze and were taken to hospital.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, people remember Mya with a donation to the Mental Health Foundation or the IWK Foundation.

The funeral for Mason will be held Monday and the service for Winston and Jayla will be held Tuesday both in Yarmouth County.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown and the Canadian Press.