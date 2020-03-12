HALIFAX -- New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health says the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 has now been confirmed.

Dr. Jennifer Russell made the announcement during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The case involves a woman between the ages of 50 and 60. Russell says the woman had visited France and she immediately self-isolated after returning home.

Russell is asking that all non-essential mass-gatherings -- gatherings of 150 people or more -- in the province be cancelled or postponed until further notice.

She is also asking residents to watch for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who experiences symptoms is asked to stay home and limit contact with others.

Health officials are also asking citizens to practise “social distancing” by keeping a distance from people and minimizing close contact with others during the peak of the outbreak.

There are no additional confirmed cases in New Brunswick at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.