First snowfall warning of the year issued for parts of the Maritimes

A coastal storm moving up the eastern seaboard of the U.S. will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday night. Wet snow is expected to accumulate and snowfall warnings have been issued in the province of New Brunswick with weather statements in effect for parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. This will be the first significant snowfall of the season for some areas.

Weather warnings

Much of the province of New Brunswick is under a Snowfall Warning issued by Environment Canada. Exceptions include the Bay of Fundy coastline where more rain is expected and the northwest of the province where the snow is expected to total less than 10 cm.

Weather warnings say total snowfall could amount to 15 to 20 cm Thursday night continuing into Friday morning. The weather agency cautions that “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow” and that the public should “be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Snowfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements issued in the Maritimes.

Weather statements caution that snow totals could reach 5 to 10 cm along the coast of the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, Cumberland County and Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia, and Prince-Queens Counties in Prince Edward Island.

A Wind Warning is in effect for northern Inverness County in Cape Breton where peak gusts may reach more than 110 km/h due to the topography of the highlands Friday morning.

Snow timing and amounts

Rain will arrive in the southwest of New Brunswick and southwest of Nova Scotia by late Thursday afternoon. As the rain moves west-to-east across the Maritimes, temperatures will fall, turning it to snow or a mix of snow and rain. For most parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick the change should come around 8 p.m. Thursday. The change to snow is expected in Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Accumulating snow and rain will continue in the Maritimes into early morning Friday, with most of it expected to fall between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. Isolated flurries and showers are expected to linger in the region until Friday afternoon

Most of the snow will come in a band through western/central New Brunswick and a larger area in the east of the province. Lower snow totals are expected in the northwest. Less snow is expected near the Bay of Fundy coastline.

Western Prince Edward Island could experience between 5 and 10 cm. Lower amounts are expected in the east of the province with more rain mixing in.

The rain in much of Nova Scotia should prevent significant snow accumulation but motorists are encouraged to watch for slushy patches in higher terrain such as the Cobequid Pass, Mt. Thom, and the Cabot Trail. Fifteen to 30 mm of rain are expected.

New Brunswick is expecting the most accumulated snow from the system.

Winds

A gusty, easterly wind will accompany the mix of snow and rain tonight. Wind gusts will peak at 30 to 50 km/h for most of the Maritimes. Exposed areas along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia could see peak gusts of 50 to 80 km/h.

Northern Inverness County is under a wind warning. Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands, gusts could reach more than 110 km/h Friday morning. The wind is expected to weaken by noon.

A northwest wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h is expected for Friday and expected to diminish by Friday night into Saturday morning.

A gusty, easterly wind will accompany the mix of snow and rain coming to the region.

Travel notes

This will be the first significant snowfall of the season for many parts of New Brunswick. Roads could become slick with snow cover Thursday night into Friday morning. Give yourself lots of time Friday to check weather and road conditions and leave extra space between yourself and the vehicle ahead of you to help with braking. Early winter weather often brings more traffic issues compared to similar snowfalls later in the season.

The wind may impact ferry services. Marine Atlantic is warning that there may be delays or cancellations for those sailing between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. You can check their website for the latest.