First snowfall warning of the year issued for parts of the Maritimes
A coastal storm moving up the eastern seaboard of the U.S. will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday night. Wet snow is expected to accumulate and snowfall warnings have been issued in the province of New Brunswick with weather statements in effect for parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. This will be the first significant snowfall of the season for some areas.
Weather warnings
Much of the province of New Brunswick is under a Snowfall Warning issued by Environment Canada. Exceptions include the Bay of Fundy coastline where more rain is expected and the northwest of the province where the snow is expected to total less than 10 cm.
Weather warnings say total snowfall could amount to 15 to 20 cm Thursday night continuing into Friday morning. The weather agency cautions that “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow” and that the public should “be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”
Snowfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements issued in the Maritimes.
Weather statements caution that snow totals could reach 5 to 10 cm along the coast of the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, Cumberland County and Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia, and Prince-Queens Counties in Prince Edward Island.
A Wind Warning is in effect for northern Inverness County in Cape Breton where peak gusts may reach more than 110 km/h due to the topography of the highlands Friday morning.
Snow timing and amounts
Rain will arrive in the southwest of New Brunswick and southwest of Nova Scotia by late Thursday afternoon. As the rain moves west-to-east across the Maritimes, temperatures will fall, turning it to snow or a mix of snow and rain. For most parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick the change should come around 8 p.m. Thursday. The change to snow is expected in Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, between 10 p.m. and midnight.
Accumulating snow and rain will continue in the Maritimes into early morning Friday, with most of it expected to fall between 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. Isolated flurries and showers are expected to linger in the region until Friday afternoon
Most of the snow will come in a band through western/central New Brunswick and a larger area in the east of the province. Lower snow totals are expected in the northwest. Less snow is expected near the Bay of Fundy coastline.
Western Prince Edward Island could experience between 5 and 10 cm. Lower amounts are expected in the east of the province with more rain mixing in.
The rain in much of Nova Scotia should prevent significant snow accumulation but motorists are encouraged to watch for slushy patches in higher terrain such as the Cobequid Pass, Mt. Thom, and the Cabot Trail. Fifteen to 30 mm of rain are expected.
New Brunswick is expecting the most accumulated snow from the system.
Winds
A gusty, easterly wind will accompany the mix of snow and rain tonight. Wind gusts will peak at 30 to 50 km/h for most of the Maritimes. Exposed areas along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia could see peak gusts of 50 to 80 km/h.
Northern Inverness County is under a wind warning. Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands, gusts could reach more than 110 km/h Friday morning. The wind is expected to weaken by noon.
A northwest wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h is expected for Friday and expected to diminish by Friday night into Saturday morning.
A gusty, easterly wind will accompany the mix of snow and rain coming to the region.
Travel notes
This will be the first significant snowfall of the season for many parts of New Brunswick. Roads could become slick with snow cover Thursday night into Friday morning. Give yourself lots of time Friday to check weather and road conditions and leave extra space between yourself and the vehicle ahead of you to help with braking. Early winter weather often brings more traffic issues compared to similar snowfalls later in the season.
The wind may impact ferry services. Marine Atlantic is warning that there may be delays or cancellations for those sailing between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. You can check their website for the latest.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Two-month GST holiday bill expected to pass the House today, Conservatives to vote against
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays, is expected to pass in the House of Commons by the end of the day.
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
Man jumps out of moving roller-coaster after safety belt fails
Terrifying video shows a man jumping out of a moving roller-coaster in Arizona after he says his safety belt failed.
Listeria contamination concerns prompt mushroom recall: Health Canada
Health Canada says customers across Ontario and Quebec should throw out or return any O’Ya hoho brand Enoki mushrooms due to listeria concerns.
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Canadian woman shares methanol poisoning story in wake of death investigation in Laos hostel
Cuddling on the couch with her dog, Ducky, no one would notice that anything is different about Ashley King. Even when she walks across the living room, she doesn’t miss a step. But the 32-year-old has gotten used to functioning with only two per cent vision.
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
Toronto
-
Police release new details following rash of carjackings and shootings in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
-
Ontario to expand role for nurse practitioners, registered nurses
Ontario plans to make regulatory changes that it says will allow nurse practitioners and registered nurses to provide more services and tests in several settings.
Calgary
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Alberta has won again, so check your tickets
Another lucky ticket was bought in Alberta, lottery officials said Thursday.
-
Carbon monoxide alarm forces evacuation of southeast Calgary building
Calgary fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Thursday morning in the city’s southeast.
Edmonton
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
60-year-old woman accused of defrauding senior at least $1.6M
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 60-year-old woman for allegedly defrauding a local senior at least 1.6 million.
-
West Edmonton Mall to open early for Black Friday event
With Black Friday only hours away, Canada's largest mall is getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Montreal
-
'Clearly identifiable signs': Quebec report highlights domestic violence risk factors
A Quebec committee that examines domestic violence deaths has found that many victims aren't accessing the help they need even if the signs of violence are clear.
-
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
-
Middle East protests: Police chief defends force while admitting to limitations
Montreal's police chief said there have been as many as 109 arrests in connection with pro-Palestinian protests in the last 14 months.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating falling death of teen at Ottawa apartment
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the circumstances of an 18-year-old woman's death in Ottawa Thursday.
-
Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers held a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Youth arrested in death of Perth, Ont. teen now facing first-degree murder charge: OPP
The 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Perth, Ont. last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
London
-
Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation chosen to host Canada’s deep geological repository
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has chosen Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) to host Canada’s deep geological repository.
-
Demand is up as Business Cares Food Drive kicks off 25th annual campaign
With the need being greater than ever, the Business Cares Food Drive has kicked off its annual holiday season campaign.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Barrie
-
Individuals living in encampment in Barrie's south end given notice to vacate
Several police officers and city staff attended a homeless encampment in Barrie’s south end on Thursday morning to inform the individuals living there they would soon have to vacate the area.
-
Police arrest allegedly armed man shoplifting in Barrie
Barrie police arrested a man accused of waving an edged weapon at store security while attempting to shoplift.
-
Kidnapping charge withdrawn against man accused in Elnaz Hajtamiri case
The charges against one of the men accused of kidnapping Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri nearly three years ago were withdrawn and stayed by the Crown in a Collingwood courtroom this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Sudbury family donates $1M to Health Sciences North Foundation
Di Brina Family Holdings announced Thursday it is donation $1 million to the Health Sciences North Foundation.
-
Advocates push Ontario, federal governments for change in dealing with IPV incidents
A North Bay man, Ish Van Der Rassel, is working with Canadian model, actress and activist Cait Alexander, the founder of Ending Violence Everywhere, to combat the rising number of cases of intimate partner violence.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Police trying to identify man after accessible van damaged in Kitchener parking lot
Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a man as part of their investigation into a damaged vehicle in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
One man sought, one man arrested in kidnapping and extortion investigation
Windsor police officers have charged one man with 29 offences and they are seeking a second suspect in a kidnapping and extortion investigation.
-
13 vehicles stolen in Windsor this week: WPS
Windsor police are warning the public after a series of auto thefts this week.
-
CMHA Windsor-Essex launches 10th annual "Light the Way" campaign
The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association has officially launched its 10th annual "Light the Way" campaign.
Winnipeg
-
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Manitoba adding more funding to North End Sewer Treatment Plant
The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for a long-running sewer construction project in Winnipeg.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Regina
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
-
Woman from B.C. killed in collision on Sask. highway
A woman from B.C. was killed in a collision near Langenburg, Sask. on Wednesday.
-
Scott Moe disagrees with Trump's tariff threat but says all can agree border security needs work
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has adamantly disagreed with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff threat on Canada and Mexico, but says he feels all can agree that border security needs to be addressed.
Saskatoon
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
-
Scott Moe disagrees with Trump's tariff threat but says all can agree border security needs work
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has adamantly disagreed with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff threat on Canada and Mexico, but says he feels all can agree that border security needs to be addressed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
B.C. Chiefs 'alarmed' by federal and B.C. government's role in First Nations dispute
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations.
-
BC Place to be fenced off for Taylor Swift shows, with zone limited to ticket holders
Vancouver officials say areas around BC Place stadium will be strictly limited to ticket holders for Taylor Swift's three Eras Tour shows that begin next week, as they announce preparations for what they say will be one of the biggest event weekends in the city's history.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
B.C. Chiefs 'alarmed' by federal and B.C. government's role in First Nations dispute
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations.
-
BC Place to be fenced off for Taylor Swift shows, with zone limited to ticket holders
Vancouver officials say areas around BC Place stadium will be strictly limited to ticket holders for Taylor Swift's three Eras Tour shows that begin next week, as they announce preparations for what they say will be one of the biggest event weekends in the city's history.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.