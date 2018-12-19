

It's been three years since the first wave of Syrian refugees arrived in Canada, making a new home far from their own.

The Al Habash family touched down in Halifax in December 2015 and things have certainly changed for them.

They still face struggles, but nothing compared to the ones they faced in their homeland, and they are embracing Canada.

Time Al Habash is seven years old and he loves soccer.

With just seven sleeps until Christmas, he's amped up and knows what he wants.

"I like Playstation 4,” he said.

His sister, Nada, is eight.

She plays soccer and basketball and she's most excited about the new friends she's making at school.

“I have two,” she said.

And their mother, Almsa, can rest easy; their new life in Canada, for the most part, is going well.

“I like it so far,” she said. “I like the people. They're so nice and so friendly.”

The only thing they don’t like is the weather, but they’re not alone in that regard.

“When the winds are from the ocean, it is so cold,” Almsa said.

And the snow is taking some time to get used to, especially compared to the climate back in Syria.

“Usually, it is warmer,” Almsa said.

But the terror of life in Syria is fading into a distant memory.

“It wasn't safe for my children, so I cannot stay there,” said Almsa, who added the family is here for good. "I think I'll stay here, because my country has changed and the people have changed.”

Almsa's husband Mohammed was busy at work when CTV visited the family. Mohammed had been a lawyer and businessman in Syria, now he works for Skip The Dishes.

Almsa was an engineer and has retrained to be an aesthetician.

Although moving to Canada has been a big transition, Alsma says the family is looking forward, not back.

Canada is now home and this is where she and her husband will raise their family.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.