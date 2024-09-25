First time voters in focus ahead of N.B. provincial election following confusion in 2020

Efforts are underway to encourage first time voters in New Brunswick’s upcoming provincial election to show up and make their mark following confusion four years ago.

“Being able to vote for the first time is very exciting,” says Erin Dibble, a student at St. Thomas University in Fredericton. “I’ve been trying to figure out how to register to vote. I kind of figured that out today.”

A national non-profit, non-partisan young electorate advocacy group is encouraging first time voters to make a ‘vote plan’ ahead of Election Day, Oct. 21.

Maeve Sharkey, the field director for New Majority, says the organization has been on the ground speaking with students in Fredericton and Moncton the last few weeks. Sharkey says most students seem less focused on the provincial election itself and more engaged on the issues at hand.

“Some of the top things that we’re hearing are affordability, the mental health crisis, and also climate change. Those are the top ones. But there are other issues that matter to them as well,” says Sharkey. “Young people are not personally associating with a political party, instead they’re thinking about the issues that matter most to them.”

The organization says making a ‘vote plan’ may be helpful to young people casting a ballot for the first time.

“Where to vote, when to vote, who you’re going with, what method of transportation you’re taking… all of the information they need, so they are ready to fulfill that vote plan and have their voice be heard,” says Sharkey.

Return of on-campus voting

Elections New Brunswick says on-campus polling stations will return for this fall’s provincial vote, operating from 14 post-secondary institutions between Oct. 15 and 18 (with different days and times depending on the campus).

Jacie Black, a student at St. Thomas University, says the ability to vote on campus will make the process “a lot easier.” Black was eligible to vote for the first time during the 2020 provincial election, but wasn’t successful.

“It was COVID and it was early in the school year so I went by myself, and I went to the wrong place,” says Black.

Elections New Brunswick began offering on-campus polling stations for the 2010 campaign and continued during the 2014 and 2018 elections. They did not offer on-campus voting it in 2020 due to pandemic and logistical challenges.

On election day 2020, the student’s union at Mount Allison University told CTV there were about 100 students who were denied the right to vote at a local polling station. An Elections NB investigation later found a scrutineer was responsible for encouraging students to leave.

Elections New Brunswick says an eligible voter must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age by Election Day, be living in New Brunswick for at least 40 days before Election Day, and be living in the riding where they apply to vote.

The agency says students attending a post-secondary institution away from their home riding can choose to either cast a ballot for their home riding, or the riding of their current address.

Elections New Brunswick spokesperson Paul Harpelle says the return of on-campus voting stations and an election date later in the fall (to satisfy the 40 day requirement of living in New Brunswick), should alleviate the confusion reported in 2020.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.