Advertisement
Fisherman, 38, drowns in Charlottetown Harbour: Police
Published Saturday, August 28, 2021 10:34AM ADT Last Updated Saturday, August 28, 2021 10:39AM ADT
Charlottetown Police Services say they responded to a report that a fisherman had fallen off the pier and into the water early in the afternoon.
Share:
HALIFAX -- Police on Prince Edward Island are investigating after a fisherman drowned in Charlottetown Harbour on Friday.
Charlottetown Police Services say they responded to a report that a fisherman had fallen off the pier and into the water early in the afternoon.
"It is reported that bystanders attempted to rescue the man but could not reach him in time due to water conditions," says a news release.
Police say divers located the deceased 38-year-old man within 15 minutes.
An autopsy will be performed on Saturday.