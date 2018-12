THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheries have opened in Nova Scotia.

Fishermen in Lobster Fishing Area 34, which includes roughly 970 boats that work the waters off the province's western edge, started dumping traps at about 6 a.m. today.

Lobster Fishing Area 33, which extends from Halifax to the southwestern tip of the province, opened at about 7 a.m.

In Cape Forchu, N.S. -- a fishing community just outside Yarmouth -- people gathered in the dark near a lighthouse to watch fishing boats head out in calm waters.

A few fireworks could be seen in the distance from nearby Yarmouth Bar.

Lobster was the province's top seafood export in 2017 at $947 million.

The season was supposed to start Monday, but industry associations that represent about 6,000 fishermen called for a delay because the forecast was calling for rain, snow and strong winds throughout the week.

Fisheries Department spokeswoman Debbie Buott-Matheson says if wind speeds are expected to exceed 46 kilometres per hour, opening is automatically delayed.

However, if the forecast does not offer a definitive picture, the final decision rests with the representatives from each fishery.