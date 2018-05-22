Featured
Fishermen have to remove gear as North Atlantic right whales arrive in Gulf
FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 10:44AM ADT
MONCTON, N.B. -- Fishermen in certain parts of the Gulf of St. Lawrence have to get their gear out of the water today after endangered North Atlantic right whales were spotted in the area.
Federal authorities are closing several fishing areas in the Gulf in an ongoing effort to prevent the slow, lumbering animals from getting entangled in fishing gear.
In a statement on Twitter, Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says two of the animals have been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick.
As a result, the snow crab, toad crab, rock crab, lobster and whelk fisheries are being closed this afternoon in five areas known as "grids."
Ottawa announced measures last month to protect the whales, including possible closures, restrictions on the amount of rope used and mandatory reporting of lost gear and whale sightings.
A total of 18 North Atlantic right whales were killed in Canadian and U.S. waters last year -- mainly due to vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.
The presence of two North Atlantic Right Whales has been confirmed in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, off the coast of New Brunswick. As a result, we are implementing the following fisheries closures to fish harvesters in the area. pic.twitter.com/G1lIG2zgoB— Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) May 20, 2018