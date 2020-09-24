HALIFAX -- The body of a teen who disappeared when his boat capsized off Prince Edward Island last week has been recovered.

The RCMP say fishermen found the boy’s body in the Cascumpec, P.E.I., area around 8 a.m. Thursday.

He has previously been identified as 17-year-old Alex Hutchinson.

“While a sombre conclusion, all those involved are relieved to bring closure to the family,” said the RCMP in a statement.

Hutchinson was in a boat with two other boys when it capsized near the town of Northport, P.E.I., the night of Sept. 16.

One boy made it to shore safely that night, but the other two disappeared.

An extensive search was launched in the area and continued for several days. The search involved the RCMP, Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, military aircraft, coast guard vessels, ground search and rescue volunteers, first responders, fishermen, and community members, among others.

Northport, P.E.I., Mayor Wendy McNeill previously said residents from the West Prince area used everything from fishing boats to kayaks to help look for the two teens.

Searchers recovered the body of 17-year-old Ethan Reilly around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

With files from The Canadian Press