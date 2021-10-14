Fishing deals with N.S. Indigenous communities shows Ottawa's plan working: minister
Departing Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says new fishing agreements with Mi'kmaq communities indicate her approach to the Indigenous lobster harvest is working, despite continuing tensions on the water.
The Nova Scotia cabinet minister -- who remains in her post until a new cabinet is named -- was defeated in the Sept. 20 election, with some political scientists saying the fishing disputes in St. Marys Bay cost her votes among Indigenous communities and commercial fishers.
On Wednesday, the federal Fisheries Department announced it had negotiated lobster fishing arrangements with Bear River and Annapolis Valley First Nations, which authorizes their fishers to set 70 traps per harvester off southern Nova Scotia and to legally sell their catch.
The Acadia and Glooscap First Nations also participated in the discussions and may request to take part in fishing this season under the same agreement.
Tensions remain, however, between Ottawa and Sipekne'katik First Nation, whose fishers say government officers have been seizing traps set under their self-regulated fishery off southwest Nova Scotia.
Sipekne'katik cites a 1999 Supreme Court decision allowing Indigenous communities to fish for a moderate livelihood, but the court later clarified that Ottawa could regulate the treaty right for conservation and other limited purposes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cross-border travel in question for Canadians with mixed vaccines
The U.S.-Canadian land border will be re-opening in November to fully-vaccinated Canadians, but travel is in question for the millions who received mixed vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca.
Ontario's proof of vaccination requirement could eventually be made voluntary for businesses: sources
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
NEW | Conservative national council suspends member after bid to recall O'Toole as leader
A member of the Conservative Party of Canada's national council has been suspended after spearheading an effort to trigger an early review of Erin O'Toole's leadership. Bert Chen sat as a representative from Ontario when he started an online petition to collect signatures in hopes the council would hold a referendum before 2023.
UPDATED | Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror, officials say
The bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town near Norway's capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare.
Saskatchewan and COVID-19: How did its fourth wave death rate become the highest in Canada?
Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19's fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed — a cautionary tale, the beginnings of which can be traced back to the summer when public health measures ceased, according to one expert.
Ontario's top doctor urges physicians resume in-person care, reduce virtual appointments
Ontario's top health officials are asking doctors in the province to increase the volume of patients they see in-person, after months of virtual appointments prompted by pandemic safety measures.
'Terrible situation': Iqaluit water crisis exposes precarious conditions in the city
A developing water crisis in Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, is exposing just how precarious the drinking water situation can be for the city as residents are currently paying about $9 for a litre of bottled water while major grocery stores are selling out.
Teenage girl charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting of 16-year-old Toronto boy
Toronto police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Caden Francis in July.
Crews searching for fisherman who went overboard near Yarmouth, N.S.
Crews with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre are searching for a fisherman who went overboard in the waters off southwest Nova Scotia early Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Filming of The Last of Us to have lasting impact on High River, Alta.
A southern Alberta town received $100,000 in compensation after hosting a major HBO production and the funds will be utilized for outstanding projects benefiting the town's children.
-
Trans-Canada Highway crash near Chestermere sends 2 to hospital
Two men were taken to hospital following a Wednesday night crash near the east edge of the city of Chestermere.
-
Restrictions to continue into 2022, Kenney says in Facebook live appearance
From the best summer ever to the winter of 'we have to monitor all of this very carefully'.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update Thursday
Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Dr. Verna Yiu will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.
-
NEW
NEW | Nickel releases $400K donor list, becomes 2nd of 9 candidates to do so
Mike Nickel became the second Edmonton mayoral candidate to release a list of campaign donors Wednesday night, revealing nearly $415,000 in campaign fundraising.
-
Mayoral frontrunners all promising property tax freeze, except Sohi
Amarjeet Sohi is the only top-polling mayoral candidate who says Edmonton may have to raise taxes under his watch.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to raise wages now as daycare strikes continue
Believing that it is 'urgent to act,' Quebec is ready to pay the proposed increases to daycare workers, both unionized and non-unionized, immediately.
-
Montreal teacher remembered for inspiring students
Joe Hackett, 71, died Tuesday when he was struck by a truck near a golf course in St-Anicet, southwest of the city.
-
Samuel Montembeault to play in nets for Canadiens against Sabres
Goaltender Samuel Montembeault will goaltend for the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night against the Sabres in Buffalo.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Senators sign forward Brady Tkachuk to seven-year contract
Just hours before the Senators opened the 2021-22 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Senators announced the club signed Tkachuk to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Eastern Ontario Health Unit sees second-highest number of new COVID cases in Ontario, 23 cases in Ottawa
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Thursday, with 55 new cases.
-
NEW
NEW | Mayor apologizes for cutting off coun. Deans microphone during LRT debate
"I apologized to the councillor and I made it know it was my call, it was my mistake and I take responsibility," said Mayor Jim Watson on Newstalk 580 CFRA.
London
-
Woman arrested following downtown London, Ont. machete attack
One person suffered minor injuries following an attack involving a machete in downtown London, Ont.
-
Celebration of life set for London, Ont.'s unofficial town crier
Funeral arrangements have been made for Bill Paul, London's unofficial town crier.
-
London, Ont. man charged after allegedly hitting police car with stolen truck
A London, Ont. man has been charged after allegedly striking a police cruiser with a stolen truck.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal collision south of North Bay
OPP with the Almaguin Highlands detachment are investigating a fatal collision in Laurier Township.
-
Penetanguishene mayor outraged over CNCC policing costs, demands answers from province
Frustration is mounting in Penetanguishene as the cost to operate the Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) skyrockets, and the province looks to the town to foot the bill.
-
Ontario's top doctor urges physicians resume in-person care, reduce virtual appointments
Ontario's top health officials are asking doctors in the province to increase the volume of patients they see in-person, after months of virtual appointments prompted by pandemic safety measures.
Winnipeg
-
Three dead after boat capsizes on Reindeer Lake: Manitoba RCMP
Three people have died after their boat capsized on Reindeer Lake, according to Manitoba RCMP.
-
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
-
How Manitobans can save fuel as gas prices rise
As gas prices in Manitoba approach record highs, many people are left wondering how they can make their tank of gas last longer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan and COVID-19: How did its fourth wave death rate become the highest in Canada?
Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19's fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed — a cautionary tale, the beginnings of which can be traced back to the summer when public health measures ceased, according to one expert.
-
Saskatoon emergency room patients waiting almost a full day to get a hospital bed
Saskatoon emergency room patients were waiting an average of 21 hours for a hospital bed last week.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror, officials say
The bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town near Norway's capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan and COVID-19: How did its fourth wave death rate become the highest in Canada?
Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19's fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed — a cautionary tale, the beginnings of which can be traced back to the summer when public health measures ceased, according to one expert.
-
Drag race's 'Queen of the North' moves from competitor to judge in Canadian iteration of hit show
A Canadian drag superstar has sashayed her way from humble competitor to the judge's panel of Canada’s Drag Race.
-
'A simple ask': Regina City Council amends sidewalk snow removal bylaw to include all property owners
Next year, Regina residents will not be able to wait for warmer weather to clear the snow from their sidewalks.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Lytton fire update: TSB report being released into possible link between rail and devastating blaze
The Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to release the results of its investigation today into the “possible relation” between train activities and a wildfire this summer in Lytton, B.C.
-
Surrey traffic: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, intersection closed for hours
A collision involving a pedestrian closed an intersection in Surrey for hours Thursday morning.
-
3 separate attacks on women under investigation in Surrey: RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say they're concerned about a string of attacks on women in the city in recent weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Over the past 24 hours, a total of 605 cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia.
-
Man arrested after VicPD receives reports of gunshots in downtown Victoria
A man carrying a replica handgun was arrested in Victoria on Monday after police received reports of an armed man "firing a handgun" outside of a supportive housing facility.
-
Missing Mondays: Provincewide worker shortage forces restaurants to rethink Monday service
Inside Victoria’s iconic Dutch Bakery, a small bell rings every time an order comes through the kitchen.