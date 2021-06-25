HALIFAX -- The Kings District RCMP is investigating after several pieces of fishing gear were damaged in Launching, P.E.I.

On June 21, police received a report that several buoys had been cut from lobster traps along the trap line near the wharf in Launching. According to police, one buoy was removed from the water and had profanity painted on it referencing the owner's ethnic background.

"The RCMP is taking this incident very seriously, and it will be investigated thoroughly, including whether it was racially motivated," says Sgt. Leanne Butler of the Kings District RCMP. "There is no place for hate in our communities."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.