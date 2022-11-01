Five arrested after biggest fentanyl bust in New Brunswick's history: RCMP

Police seized what is believed to be nearly five kilograms of fentanyl, significant quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, shady 8 pills (known to contain fentanyl), crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, and hydromorphone pills, as well as drug production equipment and drug trafficking paraphernalia. (RCMP) Police seized what is believed to be nearly five kilograms of fentanyl, significant quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, shady 8 pills (known to contain fentanyl), crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, and hydromorphone pills, as well as drug production equipment and drug trafficking paraphernalia. (RCMP)

