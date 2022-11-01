Five arrested after biggest fentanyl bust in New Brunswick's history: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested five people and seized “significant quantities” of weapons and drugs in what it says may be the largest fentanyl seizure in the province's history.

Police started investigating the trafficking of illegal drugs in Haut-Aboujagane, N.B., and southeastern New Brunswick in September.

On Friday, police arrested a 32-year-old man outside of a residence on Aboujagane Road in connection with the investigation.

Following the arrest, police executed three search warrants at different locations in the Haut-Aboujagane and Grand Barachois, N.B., areas.

During the searches, officers seized what police believe to be nearly five kilograms of fentanyl, significant quantities of what is likely cocaine, shady 8 pills (known to contain fentanyl), crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine pills, and hydromorphone pills, as well as drug production equipment and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say officers also seized four non-restricted firearms, three prohibited firearms, two restricted firearms, a crossbow, various ammunition and magazines, a number of vehicles and several stolen items, including a generator.

The following five people were arrested in connection with the investigation:

a 32-year-old man

a 34-year-old man

a 25 year-old woman

a second 32-year-old man from Haut-Aboujagane

a 55 year-old man from Grand Barachois

Four of the five people were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 6, 2023.

Gilles Vienneau-Gallant appeared in Moncton provincial court on Saturday and was charged with unauthorized possession of firearms. He was remanded into custody.

On Tuesday, Vienneau-Gallant returned to court and was charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone

possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession of a firearm without a licence

unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm

production of a schedule 1 drug

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

"We believe these arrests and seizures have dismantled a drug production site in the province," says Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston with the New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit. "This is a significant step toward preventing harmful drugs from reaching the hands of vulnerable New Brunswickers."

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).