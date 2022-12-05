Five charged in relation to N.B. drug investigation

Five people have been charged after a drug investigation in Quispamsis and Saint John, N.B.

The investigation began in June 2021 when the New Brunswick RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit (FSOC) started looking into the unlawful possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

On June 29, 2021, FSOC members executed a search warrant at a residence on Cloverdale Street in Quispamsis.

According to police, officers seized large quantities of cannabis, electronic devices, and nearly $115,000 in cash.

Investigators subsequently executed two additional search warrants at two illegal cannabis dispensaries in Saint John.

On Friday, charges were laid against five individuals from Quispamsis in Saint John provincial court:

29-year-old Kaywan Mezbani

58-year-old Amir Mezbani

53-year-old Maheen Mezbani

30-year-old Afsanneh Mezbani

37-year-old Pegah Abdulah

The charges are in relation to money laundering, possession of proceeds of crime and offences contrary to the Cannabis Act.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.