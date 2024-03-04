Five drinking, wastewater upgrade projects announced in Pictou County

The premier of Nova Scotia announced five community projects on Monday aimed at improving access to drinking water and wastewater management in Pictou County.

The province is spending $5.2 million on the projects, while the federal government is contributing $7.8 million, according to a news release from the province.

Local municipalities are also contributing more than $4 million.

“It’s not always the first thing we think of when we talk about growing and supporting our communities, but having modern, secure and effective water infrastructure is vital to their well-being and prosperity,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “This is a significant investment that will help ensure these communities have access to the safe, clean water they expect and lay the foundation for continued growth for years to come.”

New water distribution system

The province says a new water distribution system will serve the communities of Greenwood and Coalburn.

The project will extend the nearby MacLellans Brook water distribution system to about eight kilometres. The release says the extension will provide safer drinking water to about 195 properties.

The warden for the Municipality of Pictou County says residents “have waited a long time” for the system.

“I am pleased for them that the day has finally come,” said Robert Parker. “Also, good news for our whole county as good water will lead to more new home construction in this newly serviced area of Pictou County.”

New Glasgow projects

One new wastewater project in New Glasgow will separate combined sewers into a two-pipe network for a sanitary sewer and stormwater.

The other project in the town is the construction a new water line on Abercrombie Road. The new line replaces a cast iron pipe that was installed in 1904.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser says that project was recently completed.

“This work will result in improved water quality for local residents. As we know, demands on infrastructure increase as the population in our province grows,” he said. “All five of these projects ensure that water systems in communities throughout Pictou County have the capacity to meet the demands that come with the growth and development of our communities.”

Trenton and Stellarton projects

A new storm sewer system in Trenton is among the five projects. The release says the system will allow for an increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater.

“Reliable wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is imperative, and this project will upgrade the performance of our overall system,” says Trenton Mayor Don Hussher.

The firth project, in Stellarton, is replacement infrastructure for water distribution and wastewater collection. That project is said to improve access to drinking water and the capacity to treat and manage wastewater.

