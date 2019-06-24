

Five people in Fredericton are without a home after theirs was damaged by fire early Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at a two-storey home on Forest Hill Road. It was knocked down by 4:30 a.m.

The Canadian Red Cross says two adults lived in an apartment in the back of the home, while a man and his two adult sons lived in the main portion of the house.

The fire was mostly confined to the apartment, but sent smoke throughout the structure.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging and meals for the five people who lived in the home.

There is no word on a cause at this time.