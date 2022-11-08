Five people displaced by house fire near Summerside, P.E.I.

At least five people are temporarily without a home after a fire near Summerside, P.E.I., over the weekend.

The fire was reported at a house, which contains two apartments, on Wilmot Valley Road Sunday evening.

No one was injured.

Officials from the Canadian Red Cross said a couple and two children are being assisted with emergency lodging and purchases such as food, clothing, and other essential items.

The other unit had been home to at least one other tenant, who officials say will be assisted by the Red Cross if requested.

There is no word on what caused the fire.