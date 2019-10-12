

CTV Atlantic





Firefighters say a neighbours quick actions helped to save five residents from a burning house in Kingston N.S. early Saturday morning.

The Kingston District Fire Department were called to the building on the 1400-block of George St. shortly after midnight.

Fire Chief Watson Armstrong says a fire had broken out in a basement apartment. He says a neighbor alerted the tenants of the fire, and all five people and two cats had evacuated the building before crews arrived.

Armstrong says the building had serious exterior damage and the roof was burnt.

The tenants are staying with relatives and the Canadian Red Cross was initiated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Armstrong says it is not suspicious in nature.