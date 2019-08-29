

Five people are facing charges after Halifax Regional Police raided an illegal cannabis dispensary in Bedford.

Officers with the drug unit conducted a search warrant at East Coast Greenery on the Bedford Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators seized almost $8,000, approximately 10 pounds of cannabis, over four pounds of hashish, and roughly 14,000 other cannabis products.

Noah Mansfield Greiss, 28, of Halifax, Jason Paul Pelley, 40, of Dartmouth, Stephanie Alexandra Clarke, 30, of Dartmouth, Troy William Power, 28, of Halifax, and Nicholas Quinlan Hood, 32, of Williamswood, were arrested at the scene.

They each face charges of possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession for the use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis, and possession of property obtained by crime.

They are all due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Police say such cannabis dispensaries are illegal, as the only legal way to buy recreational cannabis in Nova Scotia is through the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation Cannabis retail and online outlets.

The only legal way for Canadians to access medical cannabis is through Health Canada.