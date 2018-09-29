Featured
Five suspects arrested following Dartmouth robbery
Halifax Regional Police arrested five suspects Friday night after responding to a robbery incident involving weapons in Dartmouth.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 1:31PM ADT
At 11:53 p.m. on September 28, police responded to an apartment building in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Dr. in Dartmouth, to a report of a male being assaulted.
A 38-year-old male victim had his wallet and jewellery stolen in the incident. The victim had been assaulted with an imitation firearm and a stun gun which were later recovered, and sustained minor injuries as a result. He was treated the scene by EHS and released.
Five suspects, two males and three females were immediately arrested and face robbery and numerous weapons related charges. A search warrant was also executed at a residence associated to the accused and additional evidence was seized. The accused will have bail hearings on Saturday.