

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police arrested five suspects Friday night after rseponding to a robbery incident involving weapons in Dartmouth.

At 11:53 p.m. on September 28, police responded to an apartment building in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Dr. in Dartmouth, to a report of a male being assaulted.

A 38-year-old male victim had his wallet and jewellery stolen in the incident. The victim had been assaulted with an imitation firearm and a stun gun which were later recovered, and sustained minor injuries as a result. He was treated the scene by EHS and released.

Five suspects, two males and three females were immediately arrested and face robbery and numerous weapons related charges. A search warrant was also executed at a residence associated to the accused and additional evidence was seized. The accused will have bail hearings on Saturday.