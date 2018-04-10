

CTV Atlantic





Several people have been taken to hospital with varying levels of injury following a five-vehicle crash in Yarmouth County, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the scene of the collision on Highway 103 in Eel Lake, N.S. around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to RCMP, the crash occurred in a construction zone, but none of the construction workers were injured.

Police haven’t released how many people were injured.

Highway 103 was closed for investigation and officers were on the scene until 6:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.