HALIFAX -- Halifax police say a five-year-old has died after a Dartmouth car crash that also left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

At 4:22 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to a collision involving a car and pickup truck at the intersection of Portland St. and Spring Ave.

The adult woman driver, and a five-year-old child were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police announced the five-year-old child has died.

The truck driver was not injured.

Halifax Regional Police says the investigation is in its early stages, and the forensics team attended the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.