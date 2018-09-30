

CTV Atlantic





SYDNEY, N.S. -- A road lined with 128 Canadian flags will fly until Remembrance Day in honour of the county’s soldiers who never came home.

Several hundred people, including veterans, took part in the ceremony in Open Hearth Park in Sydney, Cape Breton on Sunday.

Alfie Burt was one of those veterans, having served in the military for 25 years. He says today he is remembering his fallen friends that served alongside him.

“With our military group we’ve had several members pass away in the last few years,” said Burt, “so today we have three of our members with a flag flying, so I’ll be thinking of them.”

The 128 flags represent the 128,000 Canadian soldiers who have lost their lives since South Africa’s Boer War, which ended in 1902.

“Our freedom is based on what they’ve done, and what they’ve sacrificed. I think our veterans should always be remembered honoured for what they sacrificed to make sure that we could be free,” said Veterans Voice of Canada Coordinator, David Piercy.

This is the third year for the flags of remembrance in Sydney, while there are eleven other sites across the country; this is the only city in Nova Scotia to take part.

“This is a very emotional ceremony inside itself, the flags are sponsored by their own personal hero,” said Piercy, “Personally, I have one flag sponsored here today in memory of my uncle who is no longer with us – so yeah, it can be a little bit personal.”

Piercy says the goal is to eventually have 128 communities flying these flags simultaneously across the country.

“I think it’s the kind of thing that could probably happen pretty easy in other communities, especially in the HRM area – they have a big veteran presence in that area and I think it would work well there,” said Burt.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore