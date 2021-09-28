NEW WATERFORD, N.S. -- Miner Avenue in New Waterford, N.S. was blocked with fire trucks Tuesday morning as crews worked to extinguish a fire in a small apartment complex.

“They were hollering for the young fella to jump, jump, but he said 'I can't. I'm stuck'," says Yvon Chiasson, a neighbour.

Chiasson says he heard the commotion at around 5 a.m.

“I got up to use the bathroom and I heard the noise. I looked outside and all of the fire trucks were there and the flames were shooting through the roof.”

According to police, when firefighters arrived one person was found dead inside.

The name, age and identity of the victim has not yet been released. New Waterford Fire Chief Lenny Barrington says it was a stubborn fire to extinguish.

“It's an apartment building. I think there were three apartments, two that were lived in and one was being renovated," says Barrington.

Fire departments from both New Waterford and Scotchtown were on scene for most of the morning.

The fire marshall's office says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We had fellas trying to enter the building, but something was blocking the door. I don't know if it was a bureau or what, but they finally did get in," says Barrington.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Medical Examiner's office to confirm identity and cause of death.

The usually quiet neighbourhood was shaken Tuesday and in disbelief.

“Everybody is kind of down in the dumps, especially when a life is lost," says Chiasson.

Police say further information will be released as it becomes available.

For now, people in the neighbourhood are still trying to come to terms with an early morning tragedy that has left an unsettling feeling in the community.