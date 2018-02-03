

A Nova Scotia town is dealing with the aftermath of flash a flood that left some cars floating and submerged.

The owners of at least 20 vehicles in Antigonish, N.S., say they had no choice, but to watch their vehicles be towed Saturday morning.

Pete Norman’s truck was submerged up to its hood.

“It just came in like a freight train, all this water out of nowhere, and ice, so I put boots on as fast as I could, tried to get out, and it was already too late, up to your waist,” he said.

Felipe Gougeon was among the car owners. He says he got his car out luckily, but it’ll need repairs.

"It was a lot of water and sludge, and ice, the ice all floating around, and people were okay, not a lot of people were here,” says Gougeon.

Town officials say at least two businesses had flooded basements, but no one lost power and no one was hurt.

Some say the recent flooding is the worst they’ve seen in the last 40 years, but it’s not an isolated incident. The Brierley Brook floods often in the spring, but rarely in the month of February.

Chiedza Chikwavaire is originally from Zimbabwe and she’s currently studying at Saint Francis Xavier University. Chikwavaire says she’s never seen anything like this before.

“I think the weather this year is just crazy, because during the day, it was raining all day, so the snow was melting, and then overnight, it froze, and even campus, it was just ice."

Town officials say they will reassess on Monday morning to see if the municipality has any liability and what the cost of the damages will amount to.

