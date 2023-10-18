Flight from police in P.E.I. leads to seizure of weapon and drugs: RCMP

P.E.I. police have arrested a 45-year-old Stratford man after he allegedly fled from two traffic stops in his vehicle on Tuesday.

In a Wednesday news release, police say the P.E.I. RCMP were told a dark-red Ford Ranger pickup truck with a lone male driver had fled from Charlottetown Police just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they set up a traffic stop in the Hunter River area and found the vehicle, but it again fled the scene.

According to the release, RCMP later located the vehicle and identified the driver, who they arrested.

Police allegedly found drugs and a prohibited weapon in the vehicle.

Police say charges are pending at this time and the incident is under investigation.

