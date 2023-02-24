Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes

A pedestrian walks a dog during a winter storm in Halifax on Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A pedestrian walks a dog during a winter storm in Halifax on Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island