Flights delayed, sports games postponed as snowy, icy mix hits the Maritimes

A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.

Schools across the region were closed Friday in anticipation of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets and rain.

All schools are closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. The majority of closures in Nova Scotia are in the Chignecto-Central and Strait Regional Centre for Education school boards.

NEW BRUNSWICK

In New Brunswick, snowfall and freezing rain warnings remain in place.

Northern areas of the province will see snow, while snow and ice pellets are expected in central and southern areas.

The snow will then taper off to flurries by Friday evening. The highest accumulations – up to 30 cm -- are expected over central regions of the province.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

A snowfall warning is in effect in Prince County P.E.I. calling for 15 to 25 cm. while a freezing rain warning is in effect in Queens and Kings counties

Environment Canada says the freezing rain, or ice pellets, will develop early in the afternoon then change back to snow in the evening and end overnight.

The snow on the island will taper to scattered flurries Friday night before ending by early Saturday morning.

NOVA SCOTIA

Meanwhile, Nova Scotia will see a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

A freezing rain warning is in place across the province, with the exception of southwestern areas of the mainland.

Rain is expected in Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens Counties.

Most areas of the province will see a prolonged period of freezing rain in the afternoon and evening.

The freezing rain and ice pellets will then change to snow or flurries Friday night before ending Saturday morning.

SPORTS

The Halifax Mooseheads home game at the Scotiabank Centre scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan has been postponed.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced a rescheduled date of March 5 at 4 p.m.

The Amherst Ramblers and the Grand Falls Rapids Friday game at the E. & P. Sénéchal Centre in Grand Falls, N.B., has been postponed.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League says an announcement will be made when the game is rescheduled.

Atlantic University Sport (AUS) says the UNB at Moncton women’s volleyball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday has been rescheduled and will now be played Sunday at 1 p.m.

AUS says the remaining Moncton versus UPEI men’s hockey quarterfinal playoff games have been rescheduled, with UPEI’s game at in Moncton moving from Friday to Saturday at 7 p.m. If necessary, Moncton’s game at UPEI will move to Monday at 2 p.m.

AIR TRAVEL

Airports around the Maritimes have announced many flight delays and cancellations and are recommending travellers check the status of their flights.