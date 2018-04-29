

Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Authorities in flood-soaked New Brunswick are warning that rivers will remain high for at least a few more days.

The province's Emergency Measures Organization says all regions along the Saint John River basin are at risk of flooding, and areas that have already flooded out are likely to stay that way.

By Saturday afternoon, the Saint John River was 1.7 metres above flood stage in Fredericton and sandbags were packed against a number of historic buildings in the downtown.

A day later, the waters had receded only slightly, to 1.6 metres above flood stage.

Shawn Berry, a spokesman for Public Safety, said water levels in Fredericton had stabilized Sunday, but river levels were expected to increase for communities down river during the coming days.

He said the Red Cross had helped with the evacuation of 22 homes in the province, while many other people had left their homes on their own to stay with family or friends.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant spent part of Saturday visiting areas of Fredericton and Maugerville affected by the flooding.

"I was amazed at the strength of the currents flowing over the roads," he said.

Sump pumps were being used to drain water from the basements of some homes and government buildings in the centre of Fredericton.

Emergency measures officials have cautioned homeowners with flooded basements against pumping the water out until the water on the outside recedes, saying the pressure could damage the foundation.

Many of the homes on McMinniman Court in Fredericton were completely surrounded by water, and residents were wearing hip waders or using small boats to check on their properties.

The Roundhouse brewery for Picaroons Traditional Ales was among the buildings surrounded by water in Fredericton.

Many streets in Fredericton are closed because of flood waters.

Officials say there has been significant erosion damage to Highway 144 in the Edmundston area and warn that some roads could be washed out.

They warn people not to ignore or remove barricades.

While ice and snow has melted in southern New Brunswick, they remain an issue in the north of the province, adding to the melt and the possibility of ice jams.