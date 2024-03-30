Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth

Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.

The recent flood at the Abbie J. Lane Building, at the QEII Health Sciences Centre caused a shortage of inpatient mental health beds across the province, the release says.

Services at the Yarmouth centre include walk-in support, one-on-one counseling, group sessions, and distribution of harm reduction supplies.

According to the release, anyone seeking support can receive care by calling the Recovery Support Centre’s located at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton (902-825-0207), or Fishermen’s Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg (902-634-8801 extension 1713228).

Walk-in clients will be accommodated with a virtual appointment onsite at Yarmouth Regional Hospital with Recovery Support Centre staff from the Lunenburg and Middleton site, said the release.

According to the release, harm reduction supplies and take home Naloxone can continue to be accessed at Yarmouth Regional Hospital through the Opioid Recovery Program, with sites across Western Zone.

The authority said they do not know when Recovery Support Centre services will be fully restored at the Yarmouth location.

