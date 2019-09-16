

CTV Atlantic





People just outside of Moncton are still feeling the effects of Dorian.

A small section of highway just outside the city has been closed since the storm after flooding prompted concerns about the road washing out.

Just having a small section of road closed is causing big interruptions.

"Oh, it's a good hour and a half extra," said Normand Goguen, a local mechanic.

Construction signs line the side of Route 126 north near Indian Mountain, N.B., warning drivers of the road closure just up ahead.

"It was still open, the road down here for a few days, then they figured they were going to close the road because they weren't sure for the water," Goguen said.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure closed a section of the highway on Sept. 8 after rain from post- tropical storm Dorian washed out a culvert.

Residents in the area say the detour put in place has only complicated the route even more.

"The K to 2 students can't be dropped off unless there's a parent at home, so knowing what time the students will get home has been a bit of a concern," said Heather Morgan, the principal at Magnetic Hill Elementary School, which is just down the road from the construction.

Morgan says the detour adds an extra 20 to 30 minutes of driving to each bus route.

"It's making students late in the mornings, it's making our buses late," Morgan said. "We've had to adjust our busses at dismissal time so that our K to 2 buses, those two buses, are the first buses out so they can do the loop and get back for our older students."

Businesses in the area have also been feeling the effects of the detour.

Goguen says he's seen significant drop in customers at his body shop since the road closed.

"If they do come to town, they either take the 126 and other than that they don't know where to go," Goguen said. "So, if they can't come here, they're going to have to go somewhere else, or they'll have to wait till the road reopens so I can fix their cars."

Leanne Richardson manages a golf club in the area. She says she's spent many of the days post-Dorian giving out directions.

"At the beginning of the week last week, I had a couple of customers that just called back and said 'I give up, I can't. I don't know how to get there,'" Richardson said.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang.